Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Record rise in cases, death toll now 190

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by 132 in the past 24 hours, the largest single increase in a day, according to national information system data cited by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is now 3674, of which 1543 are active. The number of active cases has risen by 65 in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases is 30 in the city of Sofia, followed by 26 in the district of Sofia and 17 in Pazardzhik.

The other new cases, by district, are Blagoevgrad four, Bourgas one, Varna one, Veliko Turnovo one, Vidin seven, Dobrich one, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil 11, Pleven five, Plovdiv eight, Razgrad one, Sliven nine, Smolyan five, Stara Zagora one, Shoumen one and Yambol one.

To date, 112 483 PCR tests have been done.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 61 to 1941.

There are 289 patients in hospital, 13 in intensive care.

The number of deaths has increased by six to 190.

These include a 55-year-old man who had pneumonia and heart disease, a 74-year-old woman who had heart disease, a 70-year-old man with heart disease and chronic lung disease, an 89-year-old woman with heart disease, chronic lung disease and cancer, an 80-year-old woman with a malignant disease and a 71-year-old man with an acute respiratory infection, about whom there is no information that he had other diseases.

