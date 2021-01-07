Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 59 more deaths, active cases drop by 1080

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fifty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7961, according to the January 7 report by the national information system.

The report said that 1002 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, of which 659 were established by PCR tests and 343 by rapid antigen tests.

A total of 10 088 tests were performed during the past 24 hours, 5541 of which were PCR tests and 4547 antigen tests.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 242 are in the city of Sofia, 99 in the district of Plovdiv and 77 in the district of Varna.

To date, 206 392 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 69 642 are active, a decrease of 1080 compared with the figure in the January 6 report.

The national information system said that 2023 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 128 789.

There are 4262 patients in hospital, a decrease of 24 in the past day, with 379 in intensive care, a decrease of 14.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9045.

So far, 7913 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 2465 in the past 24 hours, the national information system report said.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!