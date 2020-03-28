Bulgaria welcomes North Macedonia’s accession to Nato

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria welcomes the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia as a full member of Nato, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

“This historic act, together with the expected start of EU accession negotiations, will make the country a credible ally with a contribution to the security and democratic progress of the region and the Euro-Atlantic area,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.



This is also an important event for Nato, for its efforts to expand the area of ​​security and stability and to realize the vision born in 1989 to build a united, free and peaceful Europe. It also sends a strong signal to other candidate countries on the continuation of Nato’s open door policy and the importance of efforts to implement internal reforms and preparation for membership, the statement said.



The accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to Nato is a special moment for Bulgaria as well, the Foreign Ministry said.

“It is a success for our consistent policy in support of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the countries of the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region, and the expansion of the area of ​​security, stability, shared values ​​and prosperity around our borders.

“Our southwestern neighbour assumes its share of the responsibilities and obligations stemming from membership, including collective security and defence. Its membership in the North Atlantic Alliance gives a new dimension to our allied security and defence relations, while addressing global and regional problems and challenges in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

Bulgaria expects the joint activities between its armed forces within Nato to contribute both to the development of defence capabilities and interoperability, as well as to help overcome the stereotypes and prejudices towards Bulgaria that have been historically imposed on society, the statement said.



Formal accession to Nato does not mean the end of efforts to carry out internal reforms and democratic transformation of the country, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

“We will continue to look for results in strengthening the rule of law, freedom of the media, reforming the security sector, especially with regard to the transformation of special services and the complete breaking of ties to the totalitarian past, bringing the armed forces into line with Nato standards, and concrete steps for the good faith implementation of the Treaty of Friendship, Neighbourliness and Co-operation in such a way as to guarantee its irreversibility.”

