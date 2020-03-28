Bulgaria reports fourth death of patient confirmed to have had Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

A patient in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia who had tested positive for Covid-19 has died, Bulgaria’s national crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a briefing on the morning of March 28.

The first is the fourth death in Bulgaria of a patient who had been confirmed to have had the virus. Three elderly people died between March 11 and 19.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria rose overnight by 37, eleven of them in Sofia, to a current total of 313, Mutafchiyski said. In Sofia, the number of confirmed cases has reached 200.

The oldest patient among the 313 confirmed cases is an 86-year-old woman who is in the Military Medical Academy and the youngest is a three-year-old child.

Of the new cases in Sofia, four are at St Anna Hospital, one a doctor at Fifth City Hospital, one at Acibadem City Clinic Tokuda Hospital, one a man from the Interior Ministry’s Medical Institute and four are outpatients.

There is one newly diagnosed patient in Varna. There are two in Plovdiv, a man of 83 and a woman, a neurosurgeon, of 47 at Sveti Georgi hospital, while in Bourgas there are four new patients, a family under home quarantine after the father returned from France on March 18. There are two newly confirmed cases in Kurdzhali, a 68-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Ardino.

