Bulgaria’s exports in January – October 2021 up 23% y/y

In January – October 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 55 803.6 million leva, 23 per cent more than in January – October 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 13, citing preliminary data.

In October 2021, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 6 073.2 million leva, an increase of 22 per cent compared with October 2020.

These figures come against the background of the downturn in trade in 2020 that resulted from the Covid-19 crisis.

As The Sofia Globe reported on December 11 2020, in January – October 2020 the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 45 162.4 million leva, about 7.6 per cent less than in January – October 2019.

The NSI said that in January – October 2021, the total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria amounted to 61 802.0 million leva (at CIF prices), or by 25.6 per cent more than the same period of 2020.

In October 2021, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria increased by 20.7 per cent compared with October 2020, adding up to 6 849.5 million leva, the NSI said.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – October 2021, amounting to 5 998.4 million leva.

In October 2021, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 776.3 million leva.

