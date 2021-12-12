Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 681 deaths, 11 702 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 681 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 486, going by figures in the December 12 report by the unified information portal.

The figure includes 27 Covid-19 deaths registered in Bulgaria on Saturday.

To date, 714 156 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 11 702 in the past week.

There are 97 544 active cases, 2993 fewer than the figure in the December 5 report.

There are 5284 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 798 fewer than the figure in the December 5 report, with 627 in intensive care, 50 fewer than a week ago.

To date, 17 710 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, including 217 in the past week.

So far, 3 490 637 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 93 937 in the past week, including 5989 on Saturday.

A total of 1 838 105 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 37 313 in the past week, including 2320 in the past day.

A total of 168 438 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 43 107 in the past week, including 2821 on Saturday.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

