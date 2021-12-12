Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 463 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has said that it has completed the sequencing of 463 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from November 8 to 26 and came from 23 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of November 29-December 6, 12 patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 125 were in hospital, 314 were undergoing home treatment and 12 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 64 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation.

The other cases were attributed to separate individual lineages of that variant, with the most numerous being AY.43 (76), AY.9.2 (75), AY.4 (50), AY.4.4 (36) and AY.9.1 (29). Twenty-three other subvariants were sequenced in the remaining 133 samples.

The largest number of samples came from the district of Bourgas (135), followed by the city of Sofia (85) and the districts of Sofia (40), Plovdiv (39) and Stara Zagora (32).

