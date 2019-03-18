Bulgarian PM cables Rutte after shooting attack in Utrecht

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has cabled his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte following the attack on civilians in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, Borissov’s office said on March 18.

“I am seriously concerned about the tragic events in Utrecht and I express my sincere sympathy for the victims and their relatives,” Borissov said.

The BBC quoted Dutch police as saying that three people were dead and nine injured after the attack. Police were seeking a suspect, a 37-year-old Turkish man they identified as Gokmen Tanis, in connection with what they said appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Borissov said in his message to Rutte that the ongoing attacks on civilians “confirm the need for united and determined action by the international community against any gross violation of health, life, freedom and democratic values”.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in a message on Twitter that she was deeply concerned after the shootings in Utrecht. She issued her strong condemnation of all forms of violence, adding that her thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims.

