Poll: Bulgarian consumer confidence rose in past 3 months

The consumer confidence indicator in Bulgaria was 3.5 percentage points higher in July than in April, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 6, reporting the results of a regular three-monthly survey.

Consumer confidence rose by 3.1 percentage points among people living in cities in Bulgaria and by 4.7 percentage points among those in rural areas.

Consumers were slightly more confident about the development of the economic situation in Bulgaria over the past 12 months.

People living in cities held that this positive trend would continue over the next 12 months, but those in rural areas were more pessimistic than they had been in April.

Views of consumer prices over the past 12 months were more unfavourable and the expectation that inflation would go up had strengthened, the NSI said.

Expectations about unemployment over the next 12 months were more moderate.

People were less negative than they had been three months earlier about the financial situation of their households, and in their expectations for the coming 12 months.

There was a rise in people expecting to make major purchases of durable goods, buying a car or carrying out home improvements, the NSI said.

