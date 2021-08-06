Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination points in Sofia this weekend

Share this: Facebook

There will be “green corridor” vaccination points for jabs against Covid-19 in five shopping malls in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia this weekend, according to an announcement by the municipality.

On Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 6pm, vaccination points will be open at The Mall, Bulgaria Mall, Paradise Mall, Serdica Centre and Ring Mall.

A vaccination point will be open in the cultural centre in Druzhba from 9am to 4pm at the weekend.

Sofia deputy mayor Doncho Barbalov said on August 6 that the initiative to vaccinate willing employees of companies in situ was continuing.

On August 6, vaccines were being given to about 40 employees of a company who had applied to take advantage of the initiative.

Managers of companies may apply at https://call.sofia.bg/ . The vaccines used are all those approved by the European Commission.

In Bulgaria’s Danube River city of Rousse, a “green corridor” for vaccinations against Covid-19 will again be open next week, from 9am to 4pm, at the Dr Dimitar Gramatikov lung hospital.

Available are all vaccines approved for use in the EU. An appointment is not required.

