Bulgarian capital Sofia holds training exercise to test response to earthquake crisis

Bulgarian capital city Sofia is holding a two-day exercise on March 26 and 27 to test the response of emergency services to a simulated earthquake of six on the Richter scale that, in the exercise’s scenario, causes significant damage to four areas of the city.

The object of the exercise is to test the response of Sofia’s crisis headquarters, which during the exercise will be headed by mayor Yordanka Fandukova.

The computer simulation shows the earthquake seriously damaging four areas of Sofia: Ovcha Kupel, Iskar, Pancharevo and Vitosha.

The exercise involves firefighters, police, the ambulance service, other emergency services and staff of the Military Academy.

In assessing the response of the crisis staff, the exercise is intended to establish whether there are any shortcomings so that the emergency response plan may be updated.

(Photo: Miles Davidson/sxc.hu)

