Start of summer 2018 schedule at Sofia Airport brings new regular, charter flights

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The 2018 summer schedule of Sofia Airport has taken effect, with the introduction of regular flights between the Bulgarian capital and Slovenia’s capital city Ljubljana.

Among the passengers on the inaugural flight to Sofia on March 25 was Slovenian President Borut Pahor. The flights will continue three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays, operated by Adria Airways, Sofia Airport said in a statement.

March 25 also saw the start of daily flights by Wizz Air to Athens. From March 26, there will be Wizz Air flights on Mondays and Fridays to Nice.

On March 27, Wizz Air will start regular flights to the Portuguese capital Lisbon and the Spanish city of Malaga. Both flights will be every Tuesday and Saturday.

Ryanair also offers a new direct flight to the coastal Cypriot city of Paphos. The flights will start on March 26 and will be three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

During the summer season, a large number of charter flights are planned from Sofia Airport to Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Morocco, Greece and Tunisia, Sofia Airport said.

The largest number of charter flights is expected to be in May-June and September-October, as summer holiday seasons in various destinations attract passengers.

Compared to the previous summer season, 2018 is expected see a 47 per cent increase in charter flights and a doubling of the number of departing passengers – about 40 000 people, the airport statement said.

Comments

comments