Bulgaria restricts Boeing 737 Max from air space

Bulgaria’s Civil Aviation Administration has imposed restrictions on flights of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in its airspace, following a safety directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The directive was issued after the March 10 fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max, which left all 157 people aboard dead. It was the second crash of this type of aircraft in a few months.

Bulgaria’s Civil Aviation Administration’s restrictions ban Boeing 737 Max aircraft from taking off or landing at Bulgarian airports, except for overhaul/repair flights, the Transport Ministry said.

It will also ensure the service and safe landing of aircraft of the same type in the event of an emergency, the ministry said.

The statement said that the ban took effect on March 12 at 9pm. Earlier that evening, a Boeing 737 Max en route to Amsterdam landed without problems at Sofia Airport, the ministry said.

“Following the tragic accident of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 involving a Boeing 737 Max 8, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers,” the EASA said, quoted by VOANews.

The decision came after France, Britain, Germany, Malaysia and Oman joined nearly 10 other countries in suspending the Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger jet from operating in their respective airspace after its second fatal crash in five months.

Airlines in countries across the globe including China, Turkey, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Norway have also grounded all of the Max 8 jets in their fleets.

