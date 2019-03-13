Bulgaria ranks 26th in open data

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria ranks 26th in the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) which assesses the official statistics of 178 countries in the world, the National Statistical Institute said.

The report, prepared by the Open Data Watch, was officially published during the 50th session of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) in New York.

According to the document, in 2018 Bulgaria had 65 points, while the average score for the surveyed countries was 41.

The champion in the ranking was Singapore with a score of 85 points, followed by Denmark.

Poland (81) had the highest score in Central and Eastern Europe. Below Bulgaria were countries such as Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, the statistics institute said.

ODIN presents the coverage of data that the official statistical institutes publish as well as how much of this data is open, i.e. in a format that allows them to be used by anyone who wants to work with them. Three categories are assessed – social, economic and environmental statistics.

In four years (compared to 2015) Bulgaria has advanced 21 places, the institute said.

