Western Balkans Band BG to play Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre on June 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Western Balkans Band BG will have a concert at the Ancient Theatre in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv on June 1, the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation announced.

The lineup includes Theodosii Spasov – kaval, vocals (Bulgaria); Vassil Hadjimanov, keyboards (Serbia); Amar Ceshliar – drums (Bosnia and Herzegovina); Jelena Jovovich – vocals (Montenegro); Dritan Hekubrani – bass guitar (Albania); and Vlatko Stefanovski — vocals, guitar (Macedonia).

“These artists’ music is a unique mixture of improvisatory skill, Balkan folklore, blues, rock and jazz,” the foundation said.

The concert is a part of the program of Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from 15 to 30 leva and are available from eventim.bg.

Comments

comments