Refugee centres in Bulgaria have 17% occupancy – state agency head

Occupancy in refugee centres in Bulgaria is 17 per cent, with about 850 people accommodated, the head of the State Agency for Refugees Petya Purvanova said on March 26 2018.

Since the beginning of 2018, about 270 people have sought protection, Purvanova said in an interview with public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television.

Purvanova said that since 2013, about 62 000 foreigners seeking international protection had passed through the State Agency for Refugees’ centres.

(Photo: Ben Melrose/V Photo Agency)

