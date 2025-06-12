Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issues warning about unrest in some places in Northern Ireland

In connection with the mass unrest in certain cities in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens temporarily or permanently in the affected areas avoid places with mass gatherings of people, the Foreign Ministry said on June 12.

“We call on Bulgarian citizens to strictly adhere to the instructions of local authorities and to avoid confrontation with protesters,” the ministry said.

“If assistance is needed, we advise that contact be immediately established with the Bulgarian diplomatic and consular representations in the country,” it said.

The BBC reported on June 12 that police had been attacked with fireworks, bottles and bricks as violence erupted for a third night in Northern Ireland.

The worst of the disorder was in Ballymena, but unrest also spread to other towns on Wednesday evening, the report said.

Bulgarian National Radio reported the BBC as saying that a Bulgarian mother of two children said she was leaving Northern Ireland after an attack on her home in Ballymena. Rioters broke into her home on Tuesday night, destroying property.

The violence in Ballymena began on Monday after a peaceful protest over the alleged sexual assault of a girl over the weekend. Two teenagers have been charged in the case, who spoke in court through a Romanian interpreter to confirm their names and ages.

