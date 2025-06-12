EU adopts new tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods and fertilisers

European Union ministers have adopted a regulation, to take effect on July 1, that imposes new tariffs on the remaining agricultural products and certain fertilisers from Russia and Belarus that were not yet subject to extra customs duties, a statement by the Council of the EU on June 12 said.

The aim is to reduce EU dependence on those imports as well as to reduce Russian export revenues, thereby limiting its ability to finance its war of aggression against Ukraine, the statement said.

“The implementation of these tariffs will be closely monitored to ensure that the EU fertiliser industry and farmers are protected,” the Council of the EU said.

The tariff increases on fertilisers will take place gradually, over a transition period of three years.

Once the legislation enters into force, EU tariffs will apply to all agricultural products from Russia, as other agricultural goods are already subject to customs duties.

The new tariffs will apply to goods that made up about 15 per cent of all agricultural imports from Russia in 2023. In the case of fertilisers, the new tariffs will apply to certain nitrogen-based products.

“In addition to weakening Russia’s war economy, the new tariffs will help reduce the EU’s dependence on Russia and Belarus, and will boost diversification and domestic production,” the statement said.

It will allow for the diversification of supply, ensuring a stable fertiliser supply and, crucially, maintaining affordability for EU farmers, it said.

(Photo: Oliver Dixon, via Wikimedia Commons)