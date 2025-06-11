Bulgaria’s exports in January – April 2025 down 4.8%, imports up 4.8% y/y

In January – April 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 26 498.4 million leva, 4.8 per cent less than in January – April 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 11, citing preliminary data.

In April 2025, the total exports of goods added up to 6 583.3 million leva, a decrease of 11.6 per cent compared with April 2024.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2025 was 33 108.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 4.8 per cent more than in January – April 2024.

In April 2025, the total imports of goods decreased by one per cent compared with April 2024, adding up to 8 460.2 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – April 2025, amounting to 6 610.1 million leva.

In April 2025, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 876.9 million leva, the NSI said.