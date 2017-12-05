Bulgarian EU Presidency to seek balance on pan-European topics – deputy foreign minister

As the holder of the EU Presidency in 2018, Bulgaria will seek balance and understanding on the most important pan-European topics on the Union’s strategic agenda, Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said.
That was his message as he met consuls-general of EU member states accredited in Toronto, during his working visit to Canada. Georgiev became the first Bulgarian to travel to Canada after visa exemption took effect on December 1.
Speaking to the EU consuls-general on December 4, Georgiev said that as holder of the EU Presidency, Bulgaria would work to improve competitiveness and stability through convergence and creating conditions for unity and solidarity.
