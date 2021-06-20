Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 91 deaths, 2787 fewer active cases By The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 91 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, with the country’s death toll linked to the disease now at 17 989, according to figures in the June 20 report by the national information system.

The deaths of two people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Saturday, according to the report.

The lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week so far in 2021 was in the week ending on June 13.

The highest in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 421 005 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The number of confirmed cases to date has increased by 711 in the past week.

There are 10 207 active cases, a decrease of 2787 in the past week.

To date, 392 809 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, including 3407 in the past week.

There are 1746 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 537 in the past week, with 207 in intensive care, a decrease of 39 over that time.

To date, 13 437 medical personnel have tested positive, again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The figure has risen by five in the past week, the lowest increase among medics in a week so far in 2021.

A total of 1 657 042 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 83 281 in the past week. A total of 3857 were administered on Saturday.

So far, 747 471 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure has risen by 50 324 in the past week, and includes 1899 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 19.

The national information system June 20 report said that of 8438 tests done in the past day, 41 – about 0.48 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

