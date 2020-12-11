Bulgaria’s exports in January – October 2020 fell 7.6% y/y

Share this: Facebook

In the period January – October 2020 the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 45 162.4 million leva, about 7.6 per cent less than in January – October 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 11, citing preliminary data.

In October 2020, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 907.6 million leva, a decrease of 10.8 per cent compared with October 2019.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgara in January – October 2020 amounted to 48 803.0 million leva (at CIF prices), about 10.9 per cent less than January – October 2019.

In October 2020, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 10.3 per cent compared with October 2019, adding up to 5 558.1 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – October 2020, amounting to 3 640.6 million leva.

In October 2020 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 650.5 million leva, the NSI said.

