Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 122 more deaths, active cases decrease to 93 931

A total of 122 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5405, the national information system’s daily report on December 11 said.

Of 8470 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 3075 proved positive – about 36.3 per cent.

To date, 174 568 people in Bulgaria have tested positive. The number of active cases decreased by 201 in the past day to 93 931.

There are 7084 patients in hospital, an increase of 86 compared with the previous day. A total of 542 are in intensive care, two fewer than the day before.

A total of 174 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 7619.

The national information system said that 3145 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 75 232.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 485 are in the city of Sofia, 377 in the district of Bourgas, 324 in the district of Varna and 322 in the district of Plovdiv.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 106, Veliko Turnovo 106, Vidin 13, Vratsa 88, Gabrovo 60, Dobrich 56, Kurdzhali 17, Kyustendil 34, Lovech 48, Montana 40, Pazardzhik 55, Pernik 54, Pleven 90, Razgrad 42, Rousse 102, Silistra 40, Sliven 147, Smolyan 34, Sofia district 80, Stara Zagora 146, Turgovishte 12, Haskovo 76, Shoumen 53 and Yambol 68.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

