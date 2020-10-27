Covid-19: Bulgaria’s PM says his condition unchanged, and he is working

Share this: Facebook

Two days after announcing that he had tested positive for Covid-19, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that his condition was unchanged and that he had symptoms of general malaise.

In a post on Facebook on the morning of October 27, Borissov expressed thanks to those who had sent messages of support.

“There is no change in my health: I still have symptoms of general malaise,” Borissov said.

“I am treated like any Bulgarian citizen who has been prescribed home treatment by his personal doctor. My general condition does not prevent me from continuing to perform my official duties.

“I am confident that our society, led by our doctors, who are among the best in the world, will get through this ordeal.”

Borissov issued an appeal for everyone to comply with the anti-epidemic measures.

He self-isolated on October 23 because he had been in contact with Deputy Regional Development Minister Nikolai Nankov, who that day announced that he had tested positive.

However, on October 24, Sofia regional health inspectorate head Pancho Penchev lifted Borissov’s quarantine, basing this decision on the fact that Borissov had had two consecutive negative PCR tests.

On October 26, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov accepted the resignation of Penchev, who also had lifted the quarantine of President Roumen Radev, who also had been in contact with an infected person but twice tested negative.

Angelov’s ministry told the media that no exceptions could be made to the rule that even if a person in quarantine tests negative, the mandatory 10-day quarantine for contact persons cannot be cut short.

As reported by The Sofia Globe, the October 27 daily report by Bulgaria’s national information system showed new records in the single-day death toll linked to the disease, and in the number of newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

