Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 42 new deaths, 2243 new cases, 20 346 active

Forty-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 1136, the national information system said in a daily report on October 27 that showed a number of disturbing rises in indicators.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 1905 in the past day to a total of 20 346, according to the national information system.

Of 7659 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, a total of 2243 proved positive, the latest record increase in a single day.

There are 2130 patients in hospital, 149 in intensive care. This is an increase, in the past day, of 94 among those in hospital and three among those in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive rose by 65 in the past day to a total to date of 1948.

A total of 296 people recovered in the past day, bringing Bulgaria’s total to 18 650.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia had the largest number, 913, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 209.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 130, Bourgas 77, Varna 106, Veliko Turnovo 35, Vidin two, Vratsa 37, Gabrovo 34, Dobrich 14, Kurdzhali 44, Kyustendil 20, Lovech 20, Montana 28, Pazardzhik 40, Pernik 46, Pleven 28, Razgrad 28, Rousse 87, Silistra four, Sliven 43, Smolyan 22, Stara Zagora 60, Sofia district 52, Turgovishte 27, Haskovo 34, Shoumen 60 and Yambol 43.

