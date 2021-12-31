Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases above 100 000 as 3616 new cases recorded

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 71 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 890, according to the December 31 report by the unified information portal.

Of 33 334 tests done in the past day, 3616 – about 10.85 per cent – proved positive. It was the largest number of new cases recorded in a day since 3869 on November 17.

To date, 744 298 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 101 579 are active, an increase of 2440 in the past 24 hours.

It was also the first time the number of active cases surpassed 100 000 since December 6, when 100 811 active cases were reported.

The report said that in the past day, 1105 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 611 829.

There are 4100 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 550 newly admitted. There are 467 in intensive care, an increase of five compared with the figure in the December 30 report.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 050.

So far, 3 697 068 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 591 in the past day.

A total of 1 913 988 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5255 in the past day, while 272 721 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7527 in the past day.

