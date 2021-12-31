Covid-19: Bulgaria cuts time interval before booster shot to three months

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has approved a number of recommendations made by an expert council with regards to the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, including the reduction of the time interval before the administration of a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot to three months.

The interval for individuals who received the one-shot Janssen vaccine is two months.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 can receive their first vaccine three months after the date of the lab confirmation of of the Covid-19 diagnosis, according to the new guidelines.

Additionally, those who have contracted the disease after the first shot of a two-shot vaccine can receive their second dose no sooner than three months after the lab confirmation of the diagnosis, the ministry said.

The new rules, approved late on December 30, went into effect on December 31.

(Photo: Bulgarian Health Ministry)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

