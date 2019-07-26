Bulgaria changes law to allow civilian to head Military Intelligence

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Parliament approved on July 26 the second reading of amendments to the Military Intelligence Act that will allow either a civilian or a senior military officer to hold the post of head of Military Intelligence.

Until now, the law required that the post go to someone with military service and a senior rank.

Tabled by the Cabinet after being proposed by Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, the amendments were supported by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party, Karakachanov’s VMRO and Valeri Simeonov’s National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria.

Those behind the amendments argue that it expands the pool of potential appointments to anyone with suitable experience in defending national security.

Those opposed allege that the amendments tailor the legislation to benefit a particular person that the government has in mind to head Military Intelligence.

The amendments also have been criticised by President Roumen Radev, a former commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, who believes that Military Intelligence should be headed by someone from the military with experience and professional training.

(Archive photo of Bulgaria’s annual Armed Forces Day parade in May: Ministry of Defence)

Comments

comments