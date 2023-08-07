Bulgarian palaeontologists: New finds of remains of Late Cretaceous reptiles

The expedition by palaeontologists from the National Museum of Natural History at the Late Cretaceous vertebrate fauna site near Trun has enjoyed successful first days in the field, the National Museum of Natural History said in a Facebook post.

Together with their colleagues from the Institute of Geology at the Bulgarian Academy of Science and Sofia University, they brought to light the remains of various animals that inhabited the area more than 83 million years ago, the museum said.



Among the most impressive finds are two vertebrae of large reptiles, probably dinosaurs, as well as two more, as yet unidentified bones.

In addition to them, the paleontologists also found several large fragments of turtle shells, as well as two partially preserved teeth – one from a crocodile and one from a cartilaginous fish. Among the fossils of invertebrate animals, several Rachian pincers stand out, one of which is the largest found in the site so far.

The expedition in Trun will continue until August 11, the post said.

Fossil vertebra of a large reptile discovered by research fellow Docho Dochev of Sofia University.

A partially preserved crocodile tooth, still encased in a rock matrix, discovered by Assistant Professor Ralitsa Bogdanova of the National Natural History Museum.

A fragment of the shell of a turtle.

(Main photo: Fossil vertebra of a large reptile. All photos via the Facebook page of the National Museum of Natural History)

