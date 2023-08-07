Extreme weather conditions: EU mobilises assistance for Slovenia and Cyprus

Slovenia and Cyprus activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on August 6 due to the floods and wildfires that are affecting these countries, the European Commission said.

In response to Slovenia’s request for assistance to deal with flood damage, France is sending two excavators with engineering units, and Germany will be sending two prefabricated bridges, two excavators and respective personnel.

The EU’s Copernicus satellite mapping has so far produced several maps of the affected areas and a Liaison Officer from the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is already on site.

According to the Slovenian authorities, this is the worst flood situation recorded in the country in recent history.

Casualties have been confirmed, and thousands had to leave their homes to escape the floods, while severe weather conditions are persisting and rivers are overflowing across the country.

Following a request submitted by Cyprus to help the country fight devastating fires on the island, the EU is mobilising two Canadair firefighting airplanes from the EU’s Civil Protection Pool stationed in Greece.

Greece is also sending 20 tonnes of liquid retardant via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU stands ready to mobilise further help both countries.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, said “In the wake of devastating floods in Slovenia and relentless wildfires in Cyprus, the EU is working around the clock to channel emergency assistance.

“I thank Germany and France for their quick response and call on the entire European civil protection community to respond to this overwhelming disaster affecting the country,” Lenarčič said.

“We also stand ready to mobilise the full range of EU recovery and support tools. I also wish to thank Greece for its immediate emergency assistance to wildfires in Cyprus. This is EU solidarity at its best,” he said.

(Archive photo of a Canadair: Kennedy Laura, US Fish and Wildlife Service)

