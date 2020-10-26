Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Varna, Rousse districts close discos, night clubs

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s districts of Varna and Rousse have become the latest to impose restrictions, including closing discos and night clubs, as a step towards containing the spread of Covid-19.

In Varna, from October 30 to November 13, discos, night clubs and night bars are ordered to be closed.

Planned operations in hospitals in the Varna district are suspended until November 30.

Pensioners’ clubs in the district must be shut from October 27 to November 10.

Weddings and baptisms in the Varna district may be attended by no more than 10 people.

In shops and other businesses, as well as municipal offices, the public must maintain a distance of 2.5 square metres a person.

At outdoor markets, people must wear protective masks.

Rousse’s district administration said that from October 28 to November, discos, piano bars, night bars, clubs and other similar places of entertainment must be closed. Rousse is classified as a “red zone” for Covid-19 infection.

Over the same period, all indoor and outdoor events are prohibited, Rousse’s district administration said.

Weddings, baptisms and other similar events will be allowed indoors, but provided that no more than 30 people gather in one place.

Rousse’s district headquarters said that higher educational institutions should go over to distance learning where possible.

Employers should enable staff to work from home, where possible.

If it is not possible for employers to allow staff to work from home, there must be physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres between employees in offices and other work places.

Everyone should wear a disposable or reusable face mask or other facial covering, covering the nose and mouth.

At work places and offices, disinfection should be carried out at least four times a day.

The city of Sofia and the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Shoumen and Sliven this past weekend ordered night clubs and discos closed for two weeks. Plovdiv’s district administration decided on October 26 not to close night clubs and discos, but said that there would be nightly inspections of compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

