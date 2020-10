Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s national information system said in its October 27 daily report that to date, 40 132 people in the country had tested positive for new coronavirus.

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month. Please click on the “become a Patron” button below.

Become a Patron!