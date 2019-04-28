Bulgarian Jewish organisation joins in condemnation of shooting attack on San Diego synagogue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” has joined in responses to the shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in San Diego, noting that the mayor of Poway had confirmed that it was a hate crime.

In the attack, a woman died and three people, including a young girl, were injured when the attacker opened fire using an assault rifle. A suspect is in custody. Media reports said that the suspect had posted an antisemitic screed online.

“We mourn with the Jewish community of San Diego,” Shalom said, noting that the terrorist attack had taken place on Shabbat and on the final day of Passover.

The attack took place six months after the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people died.

The World Jewish Congress said that it was horrified by the vicious attack unleashed against the Chabad synagogue near San Diego, just six months after the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the victims of the California attack, after the San Diego Sheriff confirmed that one person had been killed and three others wounded.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jewish community of Poway, California today as their worst nightmare unfolds. There is absolutely no justification or explanation for such violence, and it is inconceivable that once again innocent people have been targeted simply for their religion and for choosing to attend a place of worship,” Lauder said.

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack to extend our deepest sympathies to victims, their loved ones, and the whole community. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and trust that justice will be served against the perpetrator of this attack. There is no room for such hate-filled violence in our society. People of all faiths must stand together and declare that we will never tolerate such hatred,” he said.

Comments

comments