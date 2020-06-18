Exhibition of works by Christo at Sofia City Art Gallery

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



An exhibition of work by the late artist Christo opens at Sofia City Art Gallery on June 18 and continues until July 18 2020.

Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known as Christo, died of natural causes on May 31 2020 at the age of 84, at his home in New York City.

The exhibition includes five lithographs and photo engravings of his projects, part of the collection acquired by Sofia City Art Gallery in 2015, when the exhibition “Christo and Jean-Claude: Graphics and objects 1963-2014” was presented for the first time in Bulgaria.

The works on exhibition are accompanied by various texts about Christo’s personality and work by American critics Michael Kimmelman (The New York Times), Jerry Saltz, Russian journalist Anna Tolstova (Kommersant Weekend), written immediately after Christo’s death.

Also part of the exhibition are six English-soundtrack films about some of the most famous projects by Christo and Jean-Claude.

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments