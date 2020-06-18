Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 1478, three new deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 23 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1478, according to national information system data posted on June 18 by the Health Ministry.

Of the 2054 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 89 proved positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, counting in those who have recovered and those who have died, is 3542. A total of 110 379 PCR tests have been done.

The 89 newly-confirmed cases, counting by district, include 24 in the city of Sofia, 12 in Plovdiv, seven in Smolyan, seven in the district of Sofia, four each in Lovech, Pazardzhik and Sliven, three each in Stara Zagora and Blagoevgrad, two each in Kurdzhali, Pernik and Razgrad, and one each in Varna, Shoumen and Yambol.

A total of 1880 patients have recovered, 63 in the past 24 hours.

There are 276 patients in hospital, 12 of them in intensive care.

There are 329 medical personnel who have tested positive, three in the past 24 hours.

The death toll has risen by three to 184. These include, as reported on June 17, the 41-year-old man who had been staying at a Black Sea coast campsite, and who had no other illnesses, as well as a 65-year-old woman with diabetes and a 60-year-old woman with heart and neurological disease.

