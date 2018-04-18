Maltese government agrees to pay for repatriation of body of Bulgarian-born bus crash victim from Malta to Spain

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Organisers of an online petition have issued thanks to supporters after the government of Malta agreed to the petition’s call to pay for the costs of repatriating the body of a Bulgarian-born bus crash victim from Malta to Spain.

The petition, on change.org, got 1086 signatures.

“Thank you very much everyone for your support and love. The petition has been closed since the Government of Malta has offered the family the assistance and support they need. Their help is truly welcome and celebrated,” a note of thanks said after the petition was closed.

Elisaveta Avdala (37) and Koen de Vrieze (62) died in the accident when the double-decker tourist bus hit a low-hanging tree branch. A further six tourists were critically injured in the April 9 accident.

Avdala, born in Sofia, had been living in Barcelona for 17 years, and was an entrepreneur, life coach and English teacher, her friends said.

Comments

comments