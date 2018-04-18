Co-operation agreement between Bulgarian State Archives and Yad Vashem extended

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government has approved the extension by three years of a co-operation agreement between the Archives State Agency and the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Israel.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet on April 18 after the co-operation agreement expired in March 2018.

The agreement encourages the establishment, study and exchange of archival documents with information about the Holocaust.

In terms of the agreement, Bulgaria’s Archives State Agency is to provide digital copies of 300 000 pages of archival documents.

Extending the deadline will allow the completion of this process and is an opportunity for further partnership to implement joint projects on the history of both countries and nations, a Bulgarian government statement said.

The decision comes in the year that Bulgaria commemorates the 75th anniversary of the rescue of the Bulgarian Jews from the Holocaust, and the deportation of 11 343 Jews from the “new lands” in neighbouring territories, then under Bulgarian administration, who were murdered at the Nazis’ Treblinka death camp.

(Photo, of the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem: David Shankbone)

