Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry welcomes European Commission’s EU enlargement package

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry is “particularly pleased” with the European Commission’s recommendations to start EU accession talks with Skopje and Tirana, a statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria said that it welcomes the timely publication of the European Commission Enlargement Package and Country Progress Reports.

“These documents are extremely important for the successful implementation of the goals of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in relation to the Western Balkans, namely the achievement of concrete steps forward in their European integration.

“We are particularly pleased with the EC’s recommendations to start accession talks with the Republic of Macedonia and Albania,” the Foreign Ministry said.

