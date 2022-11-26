Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry: We honour and remember victims of the Holodomor

Bulgaria honours and remembers the innocent victims of the Holodomor, the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on November 26.

The Holodomor, also known as the Terror-Famine or the Great Famine, was a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that killed millions of Ukrainians.

“We must keep the memory of this inhuman, barbaric act of the Stalinist regime against millions people, so to never let it repeat. Weaponizing food is inadmissible,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on November 26, Ukraine commemorates the memory of millions of victims of the totalitarian communist regime’s crimes – the mass artificial famine of 1921-1923 in Ukraine, the Holodomor of 1932-1933 – the genocide of the Ukrainian people, and the mass artificial famine in 1946-1947.

With their traditions of national liberation movements, the Ukrainian people were considered by the Kremlin as a threat to the existence of the Soviet system, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement said.

“Stalin’s regime carried out famines, repressions, and mass deportations in order to break the spirit of Ukrainians, starving to death at least 3.9 million people,” the ministry said.

“On the 90th anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor in Ukraine, Russia’s genocidal war of aggression pursues the same goal as during the 1932-1933 genocide: the elimination of the Ukrainian nation and its statehood,” it said.

“We call on international partners to restore historical justice – to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and to prevent further war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by Russia.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it thanked those countries and governments that have already made a decision to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide.

Bulgaria is not among those countries, which include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine, the Holy See in Vatican City and Romania.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!