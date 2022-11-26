Nato chief: Russia using hunger as a weapon of war against Ukraine

Ninety years ago, the Soviet Union’s horrendous Holodomor killed millions of Ukrainians and today, Russia is using hunger as a weapon of war against Ukraine, and to create division and further instability among the rest of the world, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Grain from Ukraine Summit on November 26.

Stoltenberg called on Russia to stop the war and end the global food crisis it has caused.

He welcomed the support of Nato Ally Türkiye, together with the UN, to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“I also strongly welcome the efforts of Nato Allies and the EU to get supplies moving out of Ukraine over land,” Stoltenberg said.

“We must all remember and explain the causes of this crisis. This food crisis is not caused by international sanctions on Russia.

“It is caused by Russia’s reckless war against Ukraine,” he said.

Stoltenberg said that Russia is not only using bombs and bullets to threaten Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty.

“Russia is also using gas and grain as weapons to divide and destabilise us all,” he said.

Nato Allies were providing unprecedented financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine, to help it prevail as a sovereign independent nation, Stoltenberg said.

“And we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Calling on Russia to stop the war and withdraw its forces from Ukraine, he said that this was the best way to achieve peace in Ukraine, and end the food crisis for the rest of the world.

(Photo: Nato)

