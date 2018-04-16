Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.2% inflation in March

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.2 per cent inflation in March, up 0.2 percentage points compared to a month earlier, despite 0.3 per cent deflation on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on April 16.

In monthly terms, it was the first month that recorded deflation after eight months in a row of CPI growth and only the third time in the past 12 months that consumer prices shrank.

Food prices were 0.3 per cent lower compared to February and services prices shrank by 0.4 per cent, while non-food prices were down by 0.2 per cent. Compared to March 2017, food prices were 1.1 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 1.2 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded a decrease of 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in March showed a 1.9 per cent increase.

Food and beverage prices were 0.9 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing has increased by 4.6 per cent and transportation costs were 0.7 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 49.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

