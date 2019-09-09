Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva is sole candidate to head IMF

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva is the sole candidate to be the next managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the IMF said in a statement on September 9 2019.

“The period for submitting nominations for the position of the next Managing Director closed on Friday, September 6. One nominee, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, currently Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank…and a Bulgarian national, has confirmed willingness to be considered as a candidate,” the IMF said.

“The Board will now proceed in line with the process described in the decision of July 26, including holding meetings between the candidate and Executive Directors. The Board’s goal is to complete the selection process as soon as possible, and at the latest by October 4 2019,” the IMF statement said.

The post of IMF managing director became vacant when Christine Lagarde was nominated to become the next head of the European Central Bank.

Already, the IMF had amended its rules to remove the bar to a managing director being older than 65. Georgieva, born in August 1953, is 66.

Georgieva, a graduate in economics, began her career at the World Bank Group in 1993.

In 2010, she became European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, in the Barroso commission. In Jean-Claude Juncker’s commission, she was given the portfolio of Commissioner for the Budget and Human Resources, along with a vice-presidency of the European Commission.

Georgieva became interim president of the World Bank in February 2019. Later in 2019, she became the European Union’s nominee to head the IMF.

(Photo: World Bank)

Comments

comments