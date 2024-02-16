Navalny’s death: Reactions in Bulgaria

Reacting to reports on February 16 quoting Russia’s penitentiary service as saying that opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in prison, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said that this was sad news and showed why it was important to appreciate what democracy means.

For years, Navalny has been a symbol of the fight against the dictatorship in Russia, of the fight for free speech, of the fact that a person cannot be imprisoned for a different opinion, Denkov said.

Step by step the noose tightened around Navalny, Bulgaria’s PM said, adding sending him to the penal colony seemed like a death sentence.

“We have to imagine that there is another world, and in that world, where no one can speak their mind freely, except the one at the top, they can send you to a penal colony. We must not forget this because it happened in our country as well,” Denkov said.

The leader of GERB-UDF – Bulgaria’s largest parliamentary group – Boiko Borissov, said: “Navalny is dead?! No – Navalny is killed! The regime killed him!”

Borissov’s message on X (twitter.com) said that this was an “assassination against democracy”.

Strong pressure on the Kremlin and more aid to Ukraine is needed, Borissov said.

Kiril Petkov, co-leader of Parliament’s second-largest group We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, said on X: “Putin does not understand that by killing Navalny, he did not kill the spirit of freedom, he made it stronger and unbeatable, because now Navalny is a symbol of strength, hope and freedom that cannot be put in jail, that cannot be killed again. Navalny won, Putin lost”.

Former foreign minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said: “Putin’s regime finally killed Navalny. We will remember him and hope he will inspire many others. It’s time for even more pressure on Kremlin and more help for Ukraine”.