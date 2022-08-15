Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 53 deaths, 8854 new cases

The deaths of 53 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 488, according to figures posted on August 15 on the unified information portal.

A total of 8854 new cases were confirmed in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 226 419.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 7417, from 27 151 to 19 734.

As of the August 15 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 281.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 324.51 a week ago.

There are 1036 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 62 fewer than a week ago. There are 55 in intensive care, eight more than the figure in the August 8 report.

A total of 143 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 396.

A total of 4 501 491 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 144 in the past week.

The report said that 2 066 828 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 1149 in the past week.

A total of 848 561 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 11 400 in the past week, while 53 383 have received a second booster dose, including 6712 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

