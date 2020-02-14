Bulgaria’s marriage rate just below EU average – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria had a marriage rate of 4.1 per 1000 inhabitants in 2018, just below the European Union average of 4.4 per 1000, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on February 14 in an item released to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In 2017, Bulgaria had a marriage rate of four per 1000 inhabitants, against an EU average of 4.3.

In 2018, the EU countries with the highest number of marriages relative to the population were Cyprus (7.8 marriages per 1 000 inhabitants), Romania (7.4), Lithuania (7) and Latvia (6.8). These were followed by Malta (5.8), Slovakia (5.7) and Denmark (5.6).

In contrast, the lowest marriage rates were about three marriages per 1000 inhabitants, which were reported in Luxembourg (3.1), Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4), followed by Spain, France (2017 data) and Slovenia (all 3.5), Eurostat said.

(Main photo: Kai Kuusik Greenbaum)

