Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll 892, active cases rise to 7663

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by one to 892, according to the October 12 daily report by the national information system.

In past day, the number of active cases in Bulgaria has risen by 53 to a total of 7663.

There are 1205 patients in hospital, up from 1189 as at the previous daily report. Sixty-two are in intensive care, up from the 59 reported a day earlier.

As is customary for a Sunday, the numbers of PCR tests and confirmed cases were lower than on other days of the week. A total of 1191 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day. A total of 83 were positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad six, Varna two, Vidin two, Gabrovo two, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil one, Montana five, Pazardzhik one, Pernik three, Pleven one, Razgrad two, Sliven one, Smolyan one, Sofia district two, Sofia city 50 and Turgovishte one.

Twenty-three people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 818.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1365.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

