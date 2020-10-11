Statistics show Covid-19’s devastating impact on Bulgaria’s foreign tourist figures

Written by on October 11, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Statistics show Covid-19’s devastating impact on Bulgaria’s foreign tourist figures

Figures for foreign tourist arrivals in Bulgaria released monthly by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) have taken on a new immediacy because of the Covid-19 crisis. But a closer look at the figures shows quite how devastating the impact has been.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg)

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month. Please click on the button below.

Become a Patron!

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292