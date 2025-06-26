Weather warnings for Bulgaria for June 27 as temperatures soar again

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for June 27 because of forecast high temperatures.

The Code Orange warning has been issued for the districts of Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Montana, Vratsa, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Haskovo, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

All other districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of high temperatures, with the exception of three districts classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place: Dobrich, Varna and Shoumen.

The bureau said that on June 27, it would remain hot with maximum temperatures between 35° and 40°, slightly lower in the northeastern regions and along the sea coast.

It will be sunny, but later in the day under the influence of a cold atmospheric front, mainly over the western half of the country, and on the night of Saturday and over the northeastern regions, there will be clouds and short-term rain. Thunderstorms and hail are possible.

In eastern Bulgaria, a light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. After lunch, the wind will start to orient from the northwest, it will strengthen and on the night of Saturday, cool air will start to come in.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny and warm. Cumulus clouds will develop after noon and later during the day and at night on Saturday there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms. Hail is also expected.

A weak, at higher altitudes moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest, which will begin to strengthen in the evening. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 29°, at 2000 metres – about 21°.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, the bureau said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments