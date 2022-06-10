Eurobarometer poll: 54% of Bulgarians oppose euro adoption

Opposition to Bulgaria joining the euro zone has jumped by 10 percentage points in the past year, with 54 per cent now opposed to the adoption of the common European currency, according to the findings of a Eurobarometer poll, released on June 10.

The poll was done between April 20 and 29 in seven EU countries – Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden – that have not yet joined the euro zone and have no specific opt-out.

On average, among these countries, there was broad support for the euro: 60 per cent of respondents said they were in favour of the introduction of the single currency.

But among the seven, Bulgaria had the lowest percentage in favour, along with the Czech Republic, at 44 per cent, with Sweden at 45 per cent.

The most favourable opinions on euro adoption came from Romania (77 per cent in favour) and Hungary (69 per cent).

In Bulgaria, the Eurobarometer polling found that 60 per cent believed that adopting the euro would have a negative effect, an increase of 12 percentage points compared with the equivalent poll in 2021.

Thirty-five per cent believed it would have a positive effect, a drop of 12 percentage points, while five per cent of Bulgarians polled answered “don’t know”.

Fifty-four per cent said that they felt fully informed about the euro, a decrease of one per cent compared with last year, while 46 per cent said that they did not feel fully informed.

Asked if they were concerned about abusive price setting during the changeover from the lev to the euro, 76 per cent said yes, 23 per cent no, and two per cent “don’t know”.

Asked if they believed that Bulgaria was ready to introduce the euro, 23 per cent said yes – a decrease of four per cent compared with 2021 – while 71 per cent said no and six per cent said “don’t know”.

As to when Bulgaria should become part of the euro zone, 18 per cent said “as soon as possible”, 33 per cent “after a certain period of time”, 19 per cent “as late as possible”, two per cent said “don’t know” and 27 per cent said “never”.

(Photo: Miroslav Saricka/freeimages.com)

