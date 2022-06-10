Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 13% for June 2022

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a reduction in gas prices in the country by 13 per cent for the month of June, setting the new price at 141.36 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said on June 10 that the price for the current month was lower than the one it set for April , which was 142.59 leva a MWh. The new price will apply retroactively to cover the period since June 1.

“This proves that the deliveries of liquefied natural gas that have been secured are a real alternative to the contract unilaterally terminated by Gazprom,” the regulator said in a statement.

Gazprom said in late April that it would stop gas deliveries to Bulgaria, citing Sofia’s unwillingness to pay for them in roubles, which prompted a scramble by Bulgarian officials to secure alternative supply sources, given that reserves at the country’s Chiren natural gas storage facility were low after the winter season.

The regulator said that “all necessary quantities of natural gas” have been secured for household consumers and industrial customers, at a “maximum good price, independent of the world energy crisis and extremely high prices.”

EWRC said that in upcoming months, the “main challenge will be to secure long-term contracts for alternative deliveries” and recommended that contracts should be signed with at least three suppliers.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

